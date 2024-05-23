William Roach on GLOBALT’s Next Steps

GLOBALT Investments President William Roach was interviewed at the Exchange Conference in February. He discussed big developments at his firm and what they are looking toward next.

Speaking about his firm, he said, “We are 100% employee-owned and we manage portfolios of stocks, bonds, and exchange traded funds.” He also touted GLOBALT as an early adopter in the ETF space.

Roach: 2023 Was a Big Year for GLOBALT

In 2023, GLOBALT reacquired itself from Synovus, which had acquired the company in 2022. “We are excited that we are an independent firm,” Roach said. He shared that the relationship with Synovus was fruitful, but GLOBALT had to take the opportunity to be independent.

Goals for the Rest of 2024

Despite the sea change in GLOBALT’s ownership, Roach made it clear that taking care of its current clients is a priority. Subsequently, they are looking to expand beyond the bank clients they have historically served. “We’ve had a successful track record of 33 years of serving clients. We always put our clients first,” he noted.

Roach’s Favorite Exchange Speaker

Asked about his favorite speaker or panel at Exchange, Roach pointed to Dr. David Kelly: “Dr. Kelly puts things in very common terms that are easy to understand but also easy to convey to our clients.”

He also shared that the ability to interact with professionals in the ETF space is one of his favorite parts of Exchange. “It’s growing rapidly,” Roach said, speaking of the conference. “You have an opportunity to hear thought leaders as well as a broad range of individuals across the industry.”

