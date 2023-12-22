In preparation for the Exchange Conference, VettaFi CMO Jon Fee sat down with Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts, to discuss many topics surrounding the pair’s expectations for the conference in Miami in February 2024.

Fee and Stevens explore subjects such as specific products Stevens and his firm are most interested in sharing with their clients and prospects in Miami. Stevens also shares a key benefit of attending the Exchange Conference: having clients, new prospects, and service providers all under one roof. Both individuals share their thoughts on what content and speakers they are most excited to see and hear from February 11-14 in the New Year.

In addition, Stevens gives an in-depth explanation of what ETC does in the industry and also names the different areas in the world where his firm has clients. Further, the duo explores the different advantages the ETF wrapper offers investors and advisors.

Road to Exchange: Exchange Traded Concepts

0:00 Introduction to the show and Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts.

0:45 What does ETC do in the industry?

1:15 Where does ETC have clients?

2:00 What products is ETC most interested in talking to clients and prospects about?

2:30 Discussion on the tax advantages of ETFs

3:00 Stevens’s thoughts on the ETF vehicle

3:30 What kind of growth is ETC seeing from the ETF industry?

4:00 Fee’s take on the “ice cream” analogy

4:30 Who else from ETC will be at Exchange?

5:00 The benefit of having clients, new prospects, and service providers all under one roof

5:30 Where will attendees be able to find ETC at Exchange?

5:45 Who is part of the community at Exchange?

6:30 How ETC quarterbacks the launch process.

7:00 What is ETC’s approach to Exchange?

7:30 What speakers are Stevens and Fee most excited to hear from at the conference?

8:00 Why the future of finance is an important topic discussed at Exchange

8:30 Fee going in-depth on his excitement surrounding the Exchange speaker lineup

9:00 Closing thoughts, and gratitude shared for Stevens