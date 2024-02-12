Tomorrow’s Exchange Will Continue to Bring Insight

With the first full day of Exchange coming to a close, it’s time to look at what’s on the horizon tomorrow. Exchange is the most important financial services conference of the year. Day one saw Dr. Richard Haass speak. It also saw Dr. David Kelly unpack the markets. Carson Coaching led a three-part workshop. Additionally, advisors from around the country engaged in top-tier networking. And tomorrow continues to bring the heat.

Tomorrow’s Exchange Kicks Off With Community Focus

Exchange has always been where financial services transforms from an industry into a community. With tomorrow’s events kicking off with a Susan G. Komen walk, that’s never been more true. The BondBloxx-sponsored charity event is helping financial services professionals do good in the world as they do well for their clients.

Carson Coaching Continues to Help Advisors Build a Blueprint

All day tomorrow, Carson Coaching will hold one-on-one sessions with advisors. Today featured three insightful, actionable sessions. Tomorrow, Carson Coaching will work with individual advisors directly. These one-on-one sessions allow advisors to create strategies to grow their AUM and meet their specific challenges. No two practices face the same headwinds. Accordingly, these sessions allow advisors to work directly with a coach.

Panels at Exchange Keep Shining

Today’s panels set a high bar for exceptional, valuable content. Tomorrow’s will rise to that level. Anna N’Jie-Konte, Chelsea Ransom-Cooper, and George Achheampong will lead a panel called Firm Foundations: Reimagining Your Business Model, which will provide expert guidance to advisors. Betsey Brown and Frazier Rice will discuss the challenges of bridging family offices to ultra high net worth clients.

Of course, The Gloves Are Off: The Bitcoin ETF Showdown is bound to draw a crowd. In this one-hour CE credit panel, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan, Galaxy’s Steve Kurz, and Grayscale’s David LaValle will talk all things spot bitcoin ETFs. The panel will be moderated by Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas.

ETF Prime Time

One of the hallmarks of Exchange is a live recording of ETF Prime. Nate Geraci will host TMX VettaFi’s Todd Rosenbluth, ETF Think Tank’s Cinthia Murphy, and Eric Balchunas as they dive deep into the first-half trends popping up in 2024.

Keynotes Continue to Provide Insight

Jeffrey Gundlach will lay out the argument that the days of T-Bill and Chill are ending in a must-attend discussion with CNBC’s Bob Pisani. That keynote will be followed by Amy Walter bringing her political expertise to bear in an interview with Globalt Investment’s Bill Roach and hemmings& Wealth’s Autumn Chalker Soltysiak.

Toward the end of the day, GMO’s Jeremy Grantham will discuss the current environment’s big risks and opportunities.

All Aboard the ETF Express Awards

ETF Express joins Exchange for the first time. Beverly Chandler will present the awards in front of a live audience, who will have a say in determining the winners.

For those unable to attend, coverage of Exchange can be found here. Some content will also stream on YouTube here and here.

