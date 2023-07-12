NYSE’s ETF Leaders: John Hancock’s Steve Deroian | ETF Trends

In the months leading up to Exchange 2023, John Hancock Investment Management was focused on income, said co-head of U.S. retail product Steve Deroian.

In an environment of rising interest rates, “investors are faced with the dilemma of how” to get income, Deroian said. So, John Hancock is “trying to deliver some solutions to investors that solve that problem.”

“We’ve evolved our product lineup and [are]really focused on income as a solution,” he told NYSE’s Judy Shaw. “In a rising rate environment there still needs to be diversification of that income.”

Unique Avenues to Gain Income

So, in 2021, John Hancock “started a on a path” to launch three new ETFs. These are the John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) , the John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) , and the John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) . Deroian said these ETFs focus on giving investors “diversified and unique avenues to gain income.”

Then in 2022, John Hancock launched two active dividend products. The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) and the John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) focus “on a higher end scale of dividends.”

“We’re trying to outpace the market by 50 to 100 basis points in terms of yield,” Deroian said. “And so far, so good.”

