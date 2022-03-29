Inside Exchange — Diane Rogala

Every week, Evan Harp sits down with members of the Exchange team to learn more about them, their perspective on life, and what they hope Exchange can bring to the industry.

This week, he sat down with Diane Rogala, the director of client partnerships at ETF Trends and ETF Database and one of the team members driving the efforts for Exchange.

Evan Harp: What is something surprising about you that people wouldn’t know about right away?

Diane Rogala: I have traveled to all the contiguous United States and camped in most of them. Growing up, we went camping throughout the country and visited as many national parks as we possibly could. My dad worked his schedule so that every once in a while we’d go on these really long trips for six or seven weeks. As a New York City fireman, he’d pick up extra shifts and some holidays to trade with the other firefighters. These trips with my family were just great and are some of my best memories.

Evan Harp: What inspires you creatively, spiritually, or emotionally?

Diane Rogala: This one is twofold: The first is beauty and nature. Looking at oceans, mountains, sunsets, vineyards fills me with tranquility. The second is helping people. Lots of people struggle with finances, so I like that my job helps people attain financial security. Beyond that, though, I just like being helpful to others. The world is a better place when we all pitch in and help each other out.

Evan Harp: What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?

Diane Rogala: So I would love to own and operate an Agriturismo or Masseria in Italy. It’s agriculture and tourism together. You feed off the land, everything’s local — farm to table, essentially. I love meeting new people and having them in their best selves when on vacation. I think it’s just wonderful.

Evan Harp: What has been the most rewarding part of launching Exchange?

Diane Rogala: Knowing that I’m helping to further educate advisors on the benefits of ETFs and support our clients. I’ve been in this space since 2000 and around since early in the inception of ETFs. I think it’s pretty cool to play a part in more folks understanding the value and benefits of ETFs, the broad range of offerings, and helping people to be more financially secure or savvy. I like helping connect the dots for people.

Evan Harp: What are you most looking forward to in Exchange: An ETF Experience?

Diane Rogala: Seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Being in person together finally! And maybe doing a little bit of karaoke! [Laughs]

To learn more about Exchange, visit www.exchangeetf.com.

