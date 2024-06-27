Harrison Quinn on the Value of Exchange’s Community

At the last Exchange conference, VettaFi interviewed Harrison Quinn of HDQ Wealth. HDQ Wealth is a holistic financial services firm that partners with individuals and businesses.

Harrison Quinn’s Biggest 2023 Accomplishments

Speaking to his biggest accomplishments in 2023, Quinn said, “We opened a property & casualty insurance agency adjacent to our RIA.” Additionally, HDQ Wealth also opened an office in Miami. “I’m very excited to keep the sunshine and all the fun happening in Miami,” Quinn quipped.

Looking at 2024

Quinn shared that the last two years have been heavy on the business development side. HDQ Wealth celebrated its third birthday in May, and Quinn is now focusing on looking at the strategic side of the business in hopes of better serving their clients.

If 2023 was all about lining up partnerships and assembling the right team, the second half of 2024 is primed to be a year of growth. Accordingly, Quinn shared that he looks forward to continuing to serve his clients.

Quinn on Exchange

Exchange 2025 is right around the corner, happening March 23rd through 26th in Las Vegas. Quinn shared some of his favorite parts of attending the conference. He pointed to the broader community and networking opportunities as a big draw for him. “It feels very advisor-centric, but creates the ability to build the relationships on all sides that are supporting the end advisor,” Quinn shared.

Aside from valuable networking and relationship building, Exchange looks to continue providing advisors with actionable insights. Next year’s conference has already announced headliner Ian Bremmer. Accordingly, thought leaders from around the industry will gather in Las Vegas next March. 2025 will be on the heels of a contentious election with plenty of unknown forces impacting the market. Advisors looking to stay ahead of the curve and nurture their networks can register today.

Want updates on the latest news about Exchange 2025? Click here.

For more coverage of the Exchange conference, please visit VettaFi | ETF Trends