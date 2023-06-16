NYSE’s ETF Leaders: Fidelity’s Greg Friedman on Active Investing

Fidelity Investments has an over 75-year heritage of active fundamental investing. Greg Friedman, head of ETF management and strategy, said the firm wants to “bring the best of Fidelity” through ETFs.

See more: “ Fidelity Converts Six Funds to Thematic ETFs ”

Speaking with NYSE’s Judy Shaw at Exchange 2023, Friedman said that Fidelity does this in several different ways. One is through offering smart beta through factors or thematics. “The goal is really creating solutions or outcomes for our clients,” he said.

The other way Fidelity offers its legacy investment services through ETFs is via active investing. Friedman mentioned seeing the “growth of active equity ETFs.” So, Fidelity is “hoping to play a huge part in that growth.”

Friedman cited the Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) as an ETF that investors should consider. Launched in January shortly before the interview, the fund is listed on the NYSE with an expense ratio of 0.55%. FTBD seeks a high level of current income by investing in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements.

“I think it’s a great tool in the building block approach for a client’s investing needs,” Friedman said.