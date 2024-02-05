Exchange: The Other Big Game | ETF Trends

On Sunday, I will be carrying on the tradition of gathering with friends before the Super Bowl. However, this year in Miami will be a little different. At the Exchange conference, I will not be wearing a football jersey and looking over my Super Bowl squares. Instead, I will be on stage asking ETF experts (and my friends and fellow nerds) trivia questions in a quiz show game.

ETF Study Hall Kicks Off at 1pm

Sunday afternoon, hours before the Super Bowl kick off, will be an Exchange: ETF Study Hall. During the final two hours, advisors (and likely some industry folks) will come to learn from some of the best in the business. We will have Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence, Elisabeth Kashner of FactSet, and Nate Geraci of ETF Prime joining VettaFi to offer due diligence advice.

In addition, Exchange will also have Ugo Egbunike of Jane Street on stage talking about best practices for ETF trading. Lastly, John Davi of Astoria Advisors and Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies will share how they use third-party ETFs to build portfolios.

Wrapping up the two hours of continuing education will be an ETF Quiz Show. This big game will pair two experts. Cinthia Murphy of ETF Think Tank will join forces with Nate Geraci. Douglas Yones of NYSE will team up with Katie Greifeld of Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Alison Doyle of Nasdaq will be a partner with Eric Balchunas. Bringing this slice of our community together will be a lot of fun but also educational.

ETF Adoption Remains in Earlier Stages

There’s more than 8 trillion invested in ETFs listed on NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE after a strong year of net inflows and market performance. However, many advisors are still getting comfortable incorporating ETFs into their client portfolios. Some are coming to Exchange conference to understand some of the ETF choices available and come home with ideas to implement. Even if you have been building portfolios using ETFs for a decade, you will hopefully enjoy watching the ETF game. In front of an audience, even some of the smartest ETF minds can forget answers to relatively easy questions.

A Live Version of an ETF Game Show

I know this as I was previously a guest on Trillions, an ETF podcast co-hosted by Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber, editor of Bloomberg Businessweek. The recorded podcast episode was Just How Much Do ETF Analysts Know About ETFs. I was paired with Greifeld in a contest against Lara Crigger of VettaFi and Anthanasios Psarofagis of Bloomberg. I encourage you to listen to it to both be entertained and educated.

While our team got some questions correct, there were others that stumped us. This time at Exchange, as one of the co-hosts, the focus is to ensure advisors walk away with several ETFs they can use to build portfolios.

ETF education is paramount for the industry to continue to grow. We might as well have some fun while we conduct, right? I hope you will join us pre-Super Bowl for the “Other Big Game” if you are at Exchange in Miami. If not, we’ll post the questions next week to see how well you do.

