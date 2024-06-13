Exchange 2025 Early-Bird Tickets Now Available

Exchange 2025 is happening March 23 through March 26 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. For years, Exchange has cemented itself as the most valuable conference for the financial services community. For those planners out there, early-bird registration is now available!

The Exchange Edge

Exchange has historically set itself apart from other conferences through unparalleled content and unrivaled networking opportunities. It is a conference built by advisors for advisors. Accordingly, the speakers and keynotes deliver thought leadership that focuses on the advisor experience. Not only will you learn actionable information on how to grow your practice, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with other financial services professionals.

Exchange is the conference to learn the latest innovations in practice management and investment strategies, unpack the most important market news, and connect to the financial services community.

A History of Excellence

Previous years have included keynote speakers such as Ian Bremmer, Cathie Wood, Amy Walters, Michael Strahan, and Dr. David Kelly. 2025’s slate is expected to be better than ever. Additionally, Exchange 2025 comes at a critical time. Geopolitical tensions are on the rise, and investors are wrestling with an array of questions. The experts at Exchange will help attendees take advantage of hidden opportunities and avoid pitfalls.

The Early Registration Advantage

2025 is the first year Exchange will happen in Vegas, a more accessible (and cost-effective) location for many advisors. Because the new location is likely to bring a new crowd, the best time to register is now.

Registering early gives you the best possible prices and helps you beat the rush. With your registration locked in, you can begin to plan around the conference. You can find the ideal travel arrangements and book hotels for cheaper. Additionally, you can begin setting up meetings and positioning yourself to both do business efficiently and enjoy what the Virgin Hotels have to offer.

Click here to get your early-bird registration discount.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.