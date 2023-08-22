Exchange 2024 is Coming – Register Now

After two years of establishing itself as the most important conference for financial services professionals, Exchange will return for a third year, February 11th-14th, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Registration is now live for the four-day event, which will focus on growth.

Exchange Set to Build on Legendary Foundation

Exchange has always been where financial services gather to become a community. 2024 will continue Exchange’s tradition of bringing together industry thought leaders, providing networking opportunities, and giving advisors practical, comprehensive tools to grow their businesses.

Previous years of Exchange have featured keynote speakers such as Cathie Wood, Ian Bremmer, Rodney Mullen, and Michael Strahan. 2024’s keynotes are guaranteed to continue the tradition of excellence.

In Today’s Unique Environment, You Need a Blueprint for Growth

After a 2022 that ate through most portfolios, 2023 has seen a recovery, but questions linger, and uncertainty in leading economic indicators has many advisors wondering which way the markets will break. Exchange will gather the industry’s thought leaders together to provide actionable solutions to the problems facing advisors today.

Additionally, as a conference built by financial advisors for financial advisors, networking and peer-to-peer education is positioned to be a top priority for Exchange 2024. CE credits will be available throughout the conference, including a return of Marguerita Cheng’s two-hour Ethics for the Modern Advisor course.

Reasons to Register Early

Tickets and hotels and expected to go fast. Accordingly, early registrants are more likely to enjoy more affordable hotel and flight prices. You can register for Exchange and get an early bird special below.

