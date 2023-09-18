Exchange 2024 Announces Theme, “Blueprint for Growth”

When Exchange first launched in 2022, it redefined what an advisor-focused conference could look like. Now, Exchange 2024 is just around the corner. The financial services industry prepares to unite at Miami Beach on February 11th-14th.

Today, we are thrilled to share the theme for this year’s Exchange: Blueprint for Growth.

“2024 is going to be a year of tremendous transformation: geopolitics and local politics; the balancing forces of deflationary tech like AI and the rebuilding of U.S. manufacturing and supply chains; the shifting role of the financial advisor, and an investment landscape unlike any we’ve seen in a lifetime,” said VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig. He continued, “At Exchange this year, we aim to give advisors a ‘Blueprint for Growth.’ We hope advisors leave Miami with a deeper sense of how their business can evolve to grow in a challenging market, and how they can continue to build client portfolios that last.”

What’s in a Theme?

Themes can help codify broad, complex ideas and give a north star to any event. Having the experts and industry thought leaders is always valuable, but a theme gives it actionable focus.

“Blueprint for Growth” was chosen by the Exchange Advisor Council. They weighed which ideas and avenues of exploration would be most compelling to financial advisors.

According to EAC member David Garff, “Having a blueprint means that I have a schematic or framework for something I want to accomplish. A conference that is a ‘Blueprint for growth’ means that can learn new ways of doing things to grow our business, to help me grow professionally, to nurture my relationships and grow personally.”

Garff and other members of the EAC hope advisors will come to Exchange. There, they will gain exposure to new ways to do things, meet new people, and nurture current relationships.

What a Blueprint for Growth Means for Exchange 2024

When asked what the theme meant to her, Marguerita Cheng said, “An opportunity to gain timely and relevant insights in investing, practice management, and industry trends.” Exchange offers access to the ideas and opportunities that will be front and center of the investing world for years to come. Finding the right blueprint for growth is critical to any practice. Cheng added, “I hope advisors connect with subject matter experts and fellow advisors to expand their network and gain actionable advice to grow their financial advisory businesses.”

Previously, Exchange has given advisors access to top minds such as Ian Bremmer, Dr. David Kelly, Cathie Wood and Jeff Gundlach. 2024’s offering promises to be just as impressive. Exchange aims for participants to leave with at least one new strategy, product idea, connection, or portfolio construction tip. Additionally, 10 ce credits will be on offer, including the elusive ethics credit. Forthwith, as Exchange looks to help advisors grow their practice, coaching will be offered as well.

Where to Find Your Blueprint for Growth

Exchange is where financial services transform from an industry into a community. The first step to making a proper blueprint is registering today. Exchange will take play February 11th-14th at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. There are many reasons for advisors to attend an in person conference, so register today for the best deals and most affordable hotel prices.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.