battle-breast-cancer-with-simplifys-pink/ | ETF Trends

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming to an end, it is important to remember that there many financial institutions that support good causes. VettaFi, hosts of the upcoming ETF Conference Exchange: An ETF Experience, has donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fund which recently launched a global data hub to help expedite research around the world. There are even funds, such as the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK), that allow investors to do good in the world as they do well financially.

According to Simplify CEO Paul Kim, “we launched Simplify Health Care as a way to tangibly give back by partnering with Susan G. Komen Foundation in their search for a cure for breast cancer. Simplify donates 100% of the profits from the PINK ETF to the Komen Foundation, which is the largest supporter of breast cancer research patient advocacy and community support. Legendary healthcare investor Michael Taylor generously manages the strategy on a fully pro-bono basis. Breast cancer is something that has affected numerous members of the Simplify family directly, and we are honored to be able to support Komen in this fight.”

Every year breast cancer affects over a quarter of a million women in the U.S., according to the CDC. It is the most common type of cancer worldwide, surpassing lung cancer in 2020.

ETF head of research Todd Rosenbluth said, “healthcare has been a strong performing sector in 2022, but PINK is a rare ETF that has been not just good for the portfolio but good for society. Many families, including mine, have been impacted by breast cancer. So it is great to see financial services companies help to find a cure.”

PINK is up 10.77% over the past month, exceeding its category average of 7.77%. It is also outperforming the S&P 500. Its largest holdings include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Regeneron Pharmaceutricals, Inc. (REGN), and Cigna Corporation (CI). It has an expense ratio of .50, quite modest for an actively managed fund.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.