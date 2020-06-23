ETFs To Explore Given Big Tech Has Room To Run

Apple has led big tech higher Monday, gaining 2.68% as investors show enthusiasm for a plethora of new product and operating system announcements from the iPhone maker’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple gained more than 2%, achieving an all-time high, after news that the company said it would use its own chips when building new Mac computers, scrapping the Intel chips it has been relying on.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri said the move toward Apple’s own chips is “continuation of its strategy of vertical integration following years of convergence” in its mobile and Mac products, as Apple already uses its own chips in iPhones. Arcuri raised his price target on the stock to $400 per share from $325 per share, suggesting an 11% upside from Monday’s close of $358.87. Other analysts were also enamored with the stock, with Jefferies raising its price target on Apple to $405, as well as other bullish calls from Bank of America analysts.

Other tech-related names including Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix also helped to boost the broader market, boosting the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) nearly 1.3% Tuesday.

One question that has arisen, however, is whether these stocks have become overdone and due for a pause or correction.

Shares of Apple have already climbed nearly 20% this year, and other FAANG stocks are also gaining this year.

Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investment, says these large-cap growth stocks are not done rallying.

“I think it’s going to continue,” Tengler told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday, arguing that growth stocks have tended to outperform in recent years even in the face of an economic slowdown.

However, she is using the strength in Apple to rotate into some of the other FAANG stocks.

“During the decline, we actually used it as an opportunity to add to some of our Facebook, and we got the proceeds from selling some of our Apple,” said Tengler.