Stock ETFs Gain Slightly after Challenging Week

Stocks and index ETFs pushed slightly higher on Tuesday, after a challenging week prior, with investors contemplating earnings results, potentially more fiscal stimulus, and a hastened dissemination of coronavirus vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added as much as 0.5%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.8%.

Major stock ETFs are rallying on Tuesday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all higher just after 11:35 AM EST.

Bank ETFs are still showing gains after shares of Goldman Sachs erased its own wins, trading as much as 1.5% lower before rebounding slightly, as traders took profits from the bank beating expectations for Q4 profit and revenue. The gains were thanks to a robust performance from its stock traders and investment bankers. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is up 0.33% Tuesday.

The first week of earnings season, which was heavily-laden with financial stocks, witnessed 88% of the S&P 500 companies that reported exceeding EPS estimates, according to Bank of America.

Investors Contemplate Further Stimulus

While the earnings cycle started out strong, financial pundits believe that investors will be focused on the 2021 projections and the potentially large fiscal stimulus that could result in more profits.

“We expect investors will look through 4Q results and focus on company commentary about the trajectory of recovery in 2021,” David Kostin, Goldman’s head of U.S. equity strategy, said in a note. “As investors look to 2021, policy remains a key driver for corporate profits.”