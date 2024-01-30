Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Calvert ETFs Turn 1

Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s lineup of ETFs has grown to over half a billion dollars in assets since their launch last year.

The firm entered the ETF space one year ago with the launch of six Calvert ETFs. MSIM’s launch of its ETF platform marked a notable milestone for the industry. The heavyweight underscored its commitment to grow an ETF presence with advisors and end-retail investors.

“Morgan Stanley’s entry into the ETF market was a key event. They have extensive expertise across various brands that can be leveraged to support advisor objectives,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

The firm’s first ETF product suite featured Calvert’s expertise in responsible investing. Furthermore, the suite offers investors access to four indexed ESG strategies and two active ESG strategies across various asset classes.

The Calvert ETFs that were announced on February 1, 2023 (incepted on January 30, 2023) include the Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVLC), the Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE), the Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB), the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC), the Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF (CDEI), and the

Calvert US Select Equity ETF (CVSE).

The six ETFs have a combined $486 million in assets under management as of January 30. The significant asset base demonstrates the persistent demand for ESG ETFs as well as actively managed funds.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Launches 11 ETFs in 1 Year

Since the firm’s entry into the ETF arena one year ago, MSIM has continued to expand its ETF offerings. In October, the firm listed five new active ETFs managed by Parametric and Eaton Vance.

The second wave of ETF launches from MSIM included the Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (EVHY), the Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM), the Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (EVSB), the Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI), and the Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ).

The five Eaton Vance and Parametric ETFs have a combined $112 million in assets under management as of January 30.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit The ETF Yield Channel.