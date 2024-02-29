A World of Opportunity

Do shares of non-U.S. companies deserve a place in your portfolio?



With soaring U.S. stocks—and domestic tech stocks in particular—capturing the headlines these days, it’s easy to forget there’s a world of investment options out there. Consider how publicly traded shares of non-U.S. companies currently represent approximately 35% of global stocks.

More importantly, owning a stake in those international equities may be a good way to add diversification and potential risk management benefits to an all-U.S. portfolio.

One big reason: International stock indices are often less concentrated and “top heavy” compared to their U.S. peers. While the S&P 500’s 10 top performers now make up 33.7% of that index, the top 10 stocks in the MSCI ACWI ex-USA index—which tracks large and mid-cap stocks of non-U.S. firms—represent just 11.8% of that index (see the chart below).

This more even distribution in the international index could help make it less volatile overall.

Less Concentration Among Popular International Stock Index Vs. S&P 500

Another plus: The two indices’ respective sector weightings differ significantly. For example, tech stocks make up 30% of the S&P 500 but just 13% of the MSCI ACWI Ex-USA—while financials stocks have a larger footprint in the international index (21% versus 13% for the S&P 500). Therefore, an international allocation may help to better diversify U.S.-centric portfolios.

Ultimately, we think the potential benefits of international equities mean the asset class deserves consideration for many investors’ portfolios—even if the U.S. market’s current momentum keeps getting all the attention.

