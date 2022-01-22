You are at:»»Why Invest in Real Assets, and Why Now?
Why Invest in Real Assets, and Why Now?

In this Week in Review video, Fritz Folts, Chief Investment Strategist, and Steve Cucchiaro, CEO, discuss the growing appeal of real assets and commodities in the coming economic cycle. They review:

  • What does it mean that real assets have a positive relationship with inflation?
  • How does 3EDGE view the relationship of gold to inflation?
  • Why have commodities underperformed equities so dramatically over the past 10+ years?
  • What role could real assets (gold and commodities) play in investment portfolios in 2022 and beyond?

