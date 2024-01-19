When Diversification Doesn’t Diversify

Value and growth index fund investors may be surprised by their returns last year.



Investors commonly own both value and growth stocks to diversify their portfolios—the idea is that the two investment styles may take turns outperforming.

For some index investors, however, that strategy fell flat in 2023. As the chart shows, the S&P 500 Pure Value index and the S&P 500 Pure Growth index ended the year by essentially crossing the finish line together—with the Value index up 8.2% and the Growth index returning 8.3%, for a difference of a whopping 0.1 percentage points.

Such lockstep performance serves as a reminder of the limitations that can occur when using a passive approach to style (and other factor-based) investing. For example, one reason these indices failed to provide diversification benefits is that they are rebalanced just once over the course of a calendar year rather than being rebalanced based on changing market conditions that may present opportunities at various points. When it came time for the annual rebalancing at the end of 2022, many sharply underperforming tech stocks from that year were shifted from the growth index to the value index—resulting in largely atypical holdings in both indices that contributed to the 2023 returns noted above.

In contrast, actively managed portfolios with value and growth allocations may offer greater flexibility in the particular stocks they hold from each style and the timing of trades—potential advantages that we believe increase the ability to capture the return potential of each investment style.

The upshot: Gaining exposure to value and growth stocks may take more than owning funds with “value” and “growth” in their titles. When creating diversified portfolios, the details are important.

