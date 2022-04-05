This week, Fritz Folts, Chief Investment Strategist, is joined by Lawrence Jules, Head Trader at 3EDGE, to discuss What Investors Need to Know About Trading ETFs!
- How are trading ETFs different from trading individual stocks?
- Why do these differences matter?
- How can expertise in ETF trading be additive to investors’ bottom line?
- Lastly, Lawrence provides his best practices for individual investors who may trade ETFs for their own accounts.
3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/
Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.
Content continues below advertisement