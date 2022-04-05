This week, Fritz Folts, Chief Investment Strategist, is joined by Lawrence Jules, Head Trader at 3EDGE, to discuss What Investors Need to Know About Trading ETFs!

How are trading ETFs different from trading individual stocks?

Why do these differences matter?

How can expertise in ETF trading be additive to investors’ bottom line?

Lastly, Lawrence provides his best practices for individual investors who may trade ETFs for their own accounts.

