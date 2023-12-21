View From the EDGE® December 2023 – Rate Hikes to Rate Cuts?

In our final View From the EDGE® for 2023, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and Deputy CIO Eric Biegeleisen review our outlook for the global capital markets after November saw rallies across virtually all asset classes and geographies. Will this upward momentum carry into the new year?

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.