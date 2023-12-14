Demystifying AI in Asset Management & Its Use in the Investment Process

Hosted by Denis Rezendes, CFA and Brendan Ryan, CFA

Watch the video below, Demystifying AI in Asset Management and its Use in the Investment Process, hosted by Denis Rezendes and Brendan Ryan, portfolio managers of BCM’s AI-driven Decathlon strategies.



Insights into the application of AI in investment management —because financial markets are not a “solvable” problem, using AI to make investment decisions is more complex than other everyday applications.

—because financial markets are not a “solvable” problem, using AI to make investment decisions is more complex than other everyday applications. What to look for in an AI based investment manager —cautioning against overly simplistic approaches and encouraging skepticism toward strategies promising consistent alpha, Denis and Brendan emphasize the need for adaptive, robust, and diversified models in navigating the dynamic, ever evolving markets.

—cautioning against overly simplistic approaches and encouraging skepticism toward strategies promising consistent alpha, Denis and Brendan emphasize the need for adaptive, robust, and diversified models in navigating the dynamic, ever evolving markets. Intricacies of how BCM’s AI-based models are constructed—BCM employs 54 varied investment frameworks that target different goals. Denis and Brendan illustrate the concept of algorithmic committees and ensembles and combining multiple frameworks to enhance robustness. The goal is to create diversified portfolios that work consistently over time, despite the inherent difficulty in predicting market movements, ultimately seeking to mitigate risk and provide more consistent outcomes.

