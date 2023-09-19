2% Inflation? Not So Fast!
You are at:»»2% Inflation? Not So Fast!
ETF Strategist Channel - ETF Trends
ETF Strategist Channel

2% Inflation? Not So Fast!

In this week’s video, 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss how, while Wall Street analysts and pundits seem convinced that inflation is well on its way down, it may remain stuck above the Fed’s 2% target for some time.

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​
Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

RELATED TOPICS
3EDGE Asset Managementetf strategist channelFederal ReserveInflation
X