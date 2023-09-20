In this weekend’s video, Treading Water – Market Psychology Exposed by Market Reality, 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss how investors — even though they say they’re focused on the long term — actually seem focused exclusively on shorter-term, year-to-date performance thus far in 2023. Yet current market psychology doesn’t match market reality when evaluating investment performance with a slightly longer time horizon and looking beyond just the S&P 500 index.



Content continues below advertisement

3EDGE Asset Management Website:

http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.