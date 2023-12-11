The Holidays Are a Gift | ETF Trends

The holidays are a time when family and friends tend to congregate at the family home. Your clients get to see those children, grandchildren, and relatives who travel in from around the country. In some cases, they are cooped up for the week or more with not much else to do except enjoy family and friends. What an opportunity to call on clients and offer to take them and their kids for a holiday lunch or breakfast. This is certainly not the time to pull out the financial plan, but what a time to get to know the extended family of your best clients with whom you have built a warm and trusting relationship. After years of hearing prideful stories about the kids and grandkids, it’s about time you got to meet them.

