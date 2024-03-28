The Details Matter | ETF Trends

Derivatives can be effective when you know what you’re buying or selling.

Covered call option strategies can be an innovative and potentially impactful way to mitigate investment risk and generate income—arguably an important component of many goals-based financial plans that pursue those goals.

However, not all covered call strategies work the same way—a fact that can often go unnoticed and may result in surprising outcomes for advisors and their clients.

Case in point: Check out the recent returns of two indices that track different covered call investment methodologies (see the chart).

The CBOE S&P BuyWrite index—a popular benchmark in the derivative income space that writes a one-month, at-the-money call option covering 100% of the portfolio—has increased 13% over the past 12 months.

However, the CBOE S&P 500 Half BuyWrite Index—which covers only 50% of the value of the portfolio—has gained 22.7% over that period.

The performance gap between the two indices: 9.7 percentage points.

1-Year Return of a 100% Covered Call Index and 50% Covered Call Index

Source: Bloomberg, calculations by Horizon Investments, as of March 22, 2024

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Indices are unmanaged and do not have fees or expense charges, both of which would lower returns. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index.

The upshot: The details matter when using derivatives like call options to construct goals-based portfolios.

Since many leveraged, index-tracking ETFs use various types of derivative strategies, it may be a good idea to understand how a particular approach to calls and other derivatives is structured—and what that could mean (or not mean) for its potential performance. In this case, it’s balancing an income goal with market participation, which can be an important tradeoff with goals-based plans.

Horizon is dedicated to assisting advisors who may want to help their clients pursue goals-based results.

