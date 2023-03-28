Surprise! Pending Home Sales Surge | ETF Trends

The U.S. real estate market has been flexing its muscles in recent weeks.

Unexpected strength in the real estate market this week is the latest sign that U.S. consumers keep charging forward even in the face of high prices and interest rates.

As seen in the chart, the growth of pending home sales in January beat Wall Street predictions by a whopping 7.1 percentage points. The Pending Home Sales index, a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings, rose 8.1% in January—versus expectations of just 1%.

Content continues below advertisement

It’s the index’s largest monthly increase since June 2020 and the biggest surprise since May 2020.

Chart represents month over month (MoM) US Pending Home Sales minus economist estimates from Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg As of: 01/31/2023

This reacceleration among home buyers comes despite 30-year mortgage rates that remain above 7%, up from 3.25% at the start of 2022 (but down from their November peak).

Other encouraging signs in the real estate market include:

The Dow Jones US Select Homebuilders index—which measures the performance of U.S. home construction companies—is up 10.4% in 2023, versus 3.7% for the S&P 500.

The Homebuilders index has risen more than 41% since its 52-week low last June.

The pace of decline in home prices is slowing, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price index falling 0.5% in December (versus a -1.3% decline back in September).*

With spring arriving soon, we’re about to enter a period of historically heightened real estate market activity.

Given the housing market’s importance to so many sectors of the economy, we will be monitoring the progress of home sales and home prices closely in the coming weeks to see whether recent trends continue.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Disclosure:

* seasonally adjusted

This commentary is written by Horizon Investments’ asset management team.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This report does not attempt to examine all the facts and circumstances that may be relevant to any company, industry, or security mentioned herein. We are not soliciting any action based on this document. It is for the general information of clients of Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”). This document does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Before acting on any analysis, advice, or recommendation in this document, clients should consider whether the security in question is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice. Investors may realize losses on any investments.

The investments recommended by Horizon Investments are not guaranteed. There can be economic times when all investments are unfavorable and depreciate in value. Clients may lose money.

Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns. All investing involves risk of loss, and in periods of market growth, risk mitigation strategies can be expected to lag in performance behind equity strategies that do not focus on risk mitigation.

This commentary is based on public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Opinions expressed herein are our opinions as of the date of this document. These opinions may not be reflected in all of our strategies. We do not intend to and will not endeavor to update the information discussed in this document. No part of this document may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without Horizon’s prior written consent. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

Reference to an index does not imply that any account will achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to that index. An index’s composition may not reflect how a portfolio is constructed in relation to expected or achieved returns, portfolio guidelines, restrictions, sectors, correlations, concentrations, volatility or tracking error targets, all of which are subject to change. Individuals cannot invest directly in any index.

Other disclosure information is available at www.horizoninvestments.com.

Horizon Investments and the Horizon H are registered trademarks of Horizon Investments, LLC

©2023 Horizon Investments LLC