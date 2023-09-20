Structure Matters: Small-Cap Zingers | ETF Trends

Broad Market

The success of small business is essential to the U.S. economy, but this obvious fact is not clearly reflected in the US stock market. Broad small-cap stock performance YTD looks to be in the range of 4-6% versus SPY at about 17.2% and the QQQs at a staggering 39.66%. However, with $323 billion in ETF Assets Under Management (AUM) and 4.38% of the overall ETF market, this investment category cannot be ignored.

The evidence of why small company success is critical to the strength of the US Economy is highlighted in an article by Luisa Zhou. Key points are highlighted below:

There are 32.5 million small business in the U.S. Small businesses account for 64% of new jobs annually, and they create 1.5 million jobs in the U.S. each year. According to the SBA, 2 out of every 3 jobs created in the past 25 years was by a small business. 99.9% of businesses in the US are small businesses. The number of U.S. small businesses has doubled since 1982, which arguably has implications for employment, real estate, and services. Small business represents about 46.8% of jobs in America. While declining, small businesses generate 44% of U.S. economic activity, measured by GDP.

Of course, investing in small businesses with 10-100 employees is different than investing in small-cap stocks that are, depending upon the index provider, broadly defined as having a market cap of $250M to $5 billion, but the point remains the same. America’s economy is more dependent upon the success of smaller companies than the top 100 companies by market cap value. This is why we need stock market breadth to broaden out as evidence that investors truly have confidence that the overall economy is expanding in a healthy way rather than teetering on a recession.

In the world of ETFs, the definition of small-cap is not always clear. Some index providers see small-caps as $250 million to $2 billion in market value, while others see the value as $585 million to $5 billion.[i] For further clarity, we suggest financial advisors review the insight piece by Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR America’s Research, titled “How Big Differences in Small-Cap benchmarks Set the S&P Small-Cap 600 ® Index Apart,” which also highlights the differences graphically between the three major passive indexes.

For these reasons, we think it is constructive to focus on small-caps in September, which will also include a scheduled Think Tank Exchange at 10am ET on September 27 (register now at www.thinktankexchange.com).

In the financial industry, truth in labeling is an issue and an opportunity, well beyond just ESG. The label of “small-cap” is overly simple, as it often refers to small-cap blend and often overlaps with mid-caps. To this point, we appreciate Matt’s explanation and chart (see above). The definition provided by index firms like the Center for Research in Securities, LLC (CRSP) is not always so clear. When someone invests in the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) what exactly are they getting? A Small-Cap Blend or a Small-Cap Fund? We did not consult an SEC attorney, but the definitions between CRSP and Vanguard do not quite line up with great clarity.

The CRSP index says “The CRSP U.S. Small-Cap Index includes U.S. companies that fall between the bottom 2% to 15% of the investable market capitalization.” Readers may see that the index reconstitution is on September 19 and may want to refer back to the link [ii]

To think there are over $125 billion of AUM that blindly track this index simply because they are “unmanaged” and cheap. Vanguard’s mutual fund (VSMAX) and ETF (VB) both track the same index.

To this point, we would highlight that the two largest “small-cap ETFs” that trade under the tickers VB and IJR really skew towards “mid-cap,” at 69.5% and 60.3% respectively. VB even has 21.2% exposure to large-cap companies with market cap of > $10 billion. (Let’s watch what happens during this upcoming rebalancing!)

We would also highlight that nearly 79% of the AUM in small-caps are in the top-10 largest funds which amounts to $253 billion of the ETF’s AUM. [iii] Note that 3 of the funds, or 33% of the top 10 ETFs, are in Vanguard Funds, which frugal readers may be surprised to find out are not in fact the cheapest funds. On August 1, 2023, SSgA announced a significant reduction in total expense ratio (TER) across 10 low cost funds, with the lowest fee at 2 Bps (SPLG)

Tank members who frequently use the Comparison Tool will also note that the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) overlaps 98% with the I-Shares Core S&P Small Cap (IJR) and 96% with the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600. Even over a lifetime, 5-10 Bps may feel cheap if returns compound at 300-800 Bps, but why pay 2x to 3 more for VIOO when SPSM is offering the same index at 3 Bps?

