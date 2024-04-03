Sector Rankings and Market Movement | ETF Trends

Our last market commentary, titled March Market Madness, compared some of the market’s stocks to different teams in the NCAA tournament field. If you haven’t read it, it is a fun and short read that can be found here.

A portion of that commentary focused on how the market was experiencing “parity.” Unlike most of last year, which saw the markets be led mostly by technology-related stocks, the markets are now seeing a rising tide lift most ships. In other words, there is more market participation.

Magnificent 7

More market participation means that stocks outside of the largest components are becoming stronger. Not only that, but some of the largest components are becoming weaker.

So far in 2024, the “Magnificent 7” has turned into the “Magnificent 5.” While stocks like Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta are in the upper quartile of S&P 500 stock performers, and Microsoft and Google are in the upper half, Apple is in the bottom 5% of performance. Tesla ranks last out of 504 index components.

Sector Ranks

The sectors that are leading the way today are very different from the sectors that led for the majority of last year.

Five months ago, Communications, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary were all in the top four of our risk-adjusted sector rankings. These three sectors have heavy exposure to technology-related stocks. Now, Information Technology and Communications rank 5th and 6th in our sector rankings (out of 11 sectors), and Consumer Discretionary ranks last.

The top three ranked sectors right now are Financials, Industrials, and Basic Materials. Those three sectors were in the middle of the rankings five months ago.

Chart of the Week- Utilities

Each day, our technical system generates are report showing the ratings and rankings of 200 stock securities and 200 Exchange Traded Funds. The report shows us which securities are moving up and down in rank, and which securities recently started showing favorable technical characteristics.

This week, we will be featuring a chart on the Utilities sector ETF (XLU). Just two weeks ago, Utilities had been the last ranked sector and was in the bottom half of our universe of ETF rankings. In the last week, the sector has moved up 30 spots in rank and given an alert that it may be starting to show better technical characteristics.

Let’s have a quick look at a chart of Utilities.