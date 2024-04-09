Q1 Recap: Strong Start to the New Year | ETF Trends

By DAN ZOLET CFA®

Associate Portfolio Manager

SUMMARY Equity markets continued their positive trend in Q1.

Both ‘growth’ and ‘value’ sectors had positive returns.

International: Japan leads, China lags.

Quarterly Recap: Equity Markets Continue Last Year’s Rally The first quarter of 2024 continued the positive trends we saw in the last quarter of 2023. Global equities returned 8.2% for the quarter, and the S&P 500 hit an all-time high in March. Driving this rally to new highs was a combination of both valuation multiple expansion and earnings growth. On the multiple side, expansion could be attributed to anticipation of a Fed ‘pivot’ to easier policy, and excitement around AI-related technology. Paired with this was a reporting season that saw positive earnings growth from 8 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, with 5 of them growing over 8%. Content continues below advertisement From a macroeconomic perspective, the first quarter provided more of a mixed bag. Inflation remains stubbornly above the Fed’s target, and consumer sentiment indicators are a bit gloomy. On the other hand, US economic growth has stayed solid and the job market remains strong. Over the course of the quarter, the 10-year retraced some of its rally from December but remains lower than the 5%+ level seen in November. Internationally, economic data remains sluggish, though the Japanese central bank raised its target interest rate… bringing an end to negative interest rates globally.

Returns Recap: US Still Leads Global Markets

US Sectors: ‘Growth’ Remains Strong, but ‘Value’ Rallies Too The top performing sectors for the first quarter had a variety of drivers (see chart, below). For Communication Services and Technology, the expectations for a Fed pivot and excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) provided a tailwind. These ‘growth’ sectors are particularly sensitive to rates because the present value of future earnings makes up such a large portion of their value. Thus, expectations for Fed cuts (and a 10-year below 5%) provide room for multiple expansion.

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of March 31, 2024.

In contrast, the other three sectors that outperformed the S&P 500 were all typical ‘value’ sectors. For Industrials and Energy, the current reflationary environment is one that we would expect these sectors to perform well in. For Energy specifically, geopolitical issues and OPEC+’s supply caps drove oil prices higher in the first quarter, bringing the equities with it. Finally, for Financials, the largest US banks continue to have strong earnings. These earnings, combined with expectations for some steepening in the yield curve, provided strong returns.

International Stocks: Japan Leads the Way, China Continues to Lag In the first quarter, Japanese equities led the way in the international space, even outpacing the S&P 500. The rally in Japan is made even more impressive when considering the weakness in the Japanese Yen. It seems that after decades of hope, some corporate reform is starting to take hold in Japan. Also, the weakness in the Yen provides a tailwind for the export-focused Japanese economy. On the other end of the return table, Chinese equites continue to lag the rest of the world. This is especially concerning when considering the sector makeup of the Chinese stock market; China is one of the few markets that has a comparable weighting to technology stocks as the US. Despite this feature, the combination of geopolitical headwinds and the economic slump China finds itself in has produced negative returns for the past four quarters.

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of March 31, 2024.

