Positive ‘Real’ Interest Rates Are a Game Changer! (Part Two)

Source: LSEG Datastream, RiverFront: data monthly as of April 15, 2024. Chart shown for illustrative purposes only. Not indicative of RiverFront portfolio performance.

In the US from 2008 to 2022, the Federal Reserve’s fed funds ‘real’ target interest rate – ‘real’ meaning adjusted for consumer inflation expectations over the next year – was consistently negative (see red region of Chart 1). This unusual era of ‘Financial Repression’ was in our view a by-product of a Fed determined to jumpstart the abnormally low economic growth caused by a series of rolling global economic crises – the GFC, various European crises, and COVID-19 among them. These crises, in our view, were exacerbated by aging demographics in the developed world leading to excess saving and reduced risk appetite… as well as slowing growth in China and various other factors.

Financial Repression – Not A Victimless Crime

The 2008-2022 Fed had its reasons for such extreme measures, in trying to stimulate risk-taking and economic growth in an era where there was often little of either. And by some measures, they succeeded. Over this 15-year span, US large-cap stocks, as gauged by the MSCI USA index, averaged a total return of almost 11% per year. But prolonged negative real rates also, ironically, created a set of perverse incentives that encouraged excessive risk taking for businesses and investors alike.

For companies, ‘negative rates forever’ encouraged excess debt accumulation and investment in projects with dubious potential returns. For investors, we would argue that the recent phenomenon of ‘meme stocks’ and ‘SPACs’ (special purpose vehicles that allow firms to use shell companies to go public, while sidestepping regulatory due diligence) were by-products of this ‘cheap money’ era.

Real rates below zero also have potential negative implications for any entity who owes a lot of money, whether sovereign or corporate. Even though low rates make it possible to service higher levels of debt, they also ensure that debt burdens grow over time in ‘real’ terms, all else being equal. This is particularly a problem for the developed world, as the US, Europe, and Japan are all aging, highly indebted societies to various degrees.

Most perversely, negative real rates penalized savers and anyone on a fixed income – including pensioners, retirees, and the elderly. Negative rates of real return mean that the value of every dollar you keep under the proverbial ‘mattress’ – in a savings account or in cash – is losing purchasing power. To this point, over the 2008-2022 period, the average real interest rate for US 10-year Treasury securities (adjusted for consensus expectations of CPI inflation, one year forward) was -0.66%…hardly a compelling investment.

Source: LSEG Datastream, RiverFront: data monthly as of April 15.2024. Chart shown for illustrative purposes only. Not indicative of RiverFront portfolio performance.

For investors who were increasingly moving towards retirement during this era, the lack of positive returns available in ‘risk-free’ government bonds forced them into a Faustian bargain: either own a higher percentage of stocks than financial planning frameworks recommended – and risk losing their nest egg if stocks corrected – or watch the value of their low-risk assets get eroded away slowly as living costs increased.

Patient Exiting the ICU – Investor Implications of a Return to Positive Real Interest Rates

The good news is that the US appears to have finally emerged from the dark age of negative real rates (see blue line, Chart 2, above). Since 2022, the ‘patient’ is slowly emerging from the ICU, as robust US growth and strong productivity is powering the US economy (see Weekly View from 2.27.24, for more on the US economy). This has allowed the Fed to aggressively hike rates over five percentage points, without plunging the economy into deep recession.

The process of weaning our nation off the proverbial ‘painkiller’ of low rates has begun, in our view. Like any recovery, it will be uneven and spiked with periodic episodes of discomfort. One such episode was the inflationary spike caused by supply chain disruptions in the wake of the pandemic… the after-effects of which we are still dealing with today. But overall, we think the world is better off in a more normalized rate environment… and long-term investors should take note of some of the wide-ranging implications of what we believe to be a structural move back to positive real rates.

We see this new positive real rate era as having a profound effect on several of major stock and bond market dynamics. Last week we discussed the greater investor emphasis on balance sheet strength and cash flow generation, as these things become more difficult for the average company to achieve in a higher interest rate environment. This is a trend that we think will disproportionately benefit mega-cap technology and tech-related companies (see last week’s Strategic View).

In this week’s installment of Gamechangers, we discuss how the ‘reflationary’ economic tailwind that is typically present in a positive real rate environment is likely to benefit certain cyclical value themes, such as US energy stocks.

Gamechanger #2: Growth and Inflation higher = ‘Reflation’ Trade in Certain Cheap Cyclicals

Beneficiaries: US energy, small-cap industrials, Japanese equities

In December, RiverFront released its Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions, which are meant to give our views into major asset class returns through the next business cycle (defined by RIG as roughly five to seven years). Through this work, we make assumptions around key macro factors that will drive corporate earnings and valuations for various stock asset classes. Our Base Case (which we define as the highest probability outcome, in our view) is that of a mildly ‘reflationary’ US economy – one with a healthy level of economic growth, but also moderately elevated inflation and real interest rates compared to recent history.

To help define this ‘Reflation’ backdrop, we start with our long-term economic assumptions. The first – and one of the most important – factor we forecast is US economic growth. In our Base Case, we view the US as growing at around ‘trend’ GDP through the next business cycle. For context into our definition of ‘trend,’ US GDP growth averaged around +2.3% above inflation over the prior 7 years, despite a short but sharp recession caused by the pandemic shutdown. This assumption of trend growth is not a heroic assumption in our view, given the productivity advantages and resilience that the US has displayed throughout the last cycle (for more on this, see our Weekly View on US ‘economic exceptionalism’ from 2.27.24).

Source: Riverfront, BLS, Robert J. Schiller (before 1913), data as of October 31, 2023. Trend lines are RiverFront’s best approximation and are subjective. Shown for illustrative purposes only.

Our longer-term view on inflation is another key input to our long-term forecasts. While we believe that the ultra-high inflation levels of 2020-2022 were related to pandemic imbalances and will continue to moderate over time, albeit somewhat unevenly, we also believe core inflation will average above the Fed’s current target of 2% over the next 5-7 years. This slightly elevated inflation is related to a host of factors, including some changes in the global supply chain given increased geopolitical tensions between the West and China, Russia and others. These factors include the growth of ‘onshoring’ and ‘friendshoring’ (shifting supply chains to domestic or to geographies perceived as aligned with the US), periodic spikes in commodity prices due to unrest, as well as reasonable global economic growth.

We believe the abnormally low inflation levels experienced during the bulk of the ‘Financial Repression’ era from 2008 to 2020 (blue trend line in Chart 3, above) were an anomaly, driven by China’s entrance into world trade. While the abnormal impacts of China entering the World Trade Organization will fade, we still anticipate inflation to remain relatively contained, due to the steady tailwinds of technological advances that should keep productivity high. Note from Chart 3 that inflation has trended at or above 2% per annum for most of the US’s history, other than directly after WWII and two deflationary periods in the late 1800s and early 20th century (red lines in Chart 3).

Cyclical Stocks Such as Energy Prefer ‘Reflation’

We believe this reflationary environment of solid growth and moderate inflation is where ‘cyclical’ – which we define as those comprising the industrial, energy, and materials sectors – stocks thrive.

These cyclical stocks have an interesting relationship with inflation. We believe that when inflation runs too hot (>5%) for too long, cyclical-oriented companies struggle to consistently pass those costs to customers. Additionally, since many cyclical companies are also dividend payers, higher inflation increases the attractiveness of substitutes, like bonds, money market funds and bank CD’s. On the other hand, when inflation is too low, cyclical-oriented companies cannot grow their sales fast enough to cover their fixed costs.

Below in Table 1, we can see this dynamic at work historically. The second column (bordered in Table 1, below) represents months between 2013 and today when inflation was between 3% and 4% – our classic ‘reflationary’ inflation backdrop. While this reflationary zone occurred only 8% of the time, it provided the best average monthly return for a basket of Energy stocks that makes up the S&P Energy Select Sector Index. Note that energy stocks performed almost as strongly in months when inflation was higher than 4% as well…suggesting that inflation of all stripes tends to benefit energy companies.

Source: FactSet, RiverFront; Data monthly as of March 2024. Charts shown for illustrative purposes. Not indicative of RiverFront portfolio performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.