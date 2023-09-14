How to Position Your Portfolio Regardless of CPI Print

Despite expected increases in the August headline YoY and MoM CPI (consumer price index) report, the likelihood of a hike at the next FOMC meeting (Sept. 20) is low.

At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell expressed a more patient approach. The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows an 8% chance of an increase.



However, the Fed expressed that it is paying close attention to the services (related to rising wage costs) and shelter (related to housing activity) categories. Meaningful upticks in these measures could prompt the Fed to increase interest rates at future meetings.

Here are forecasts for this Wednesday’s August CPI prints:

CPI YoY: Consensus = 3.6%, Prior = 3.2%

CPI MoM: Consensus = 0.6%, Prior = 0.2%

Core CPI YoY: Consensus = 4.3%, Prior = 4.7%

Core CPI MoM: Consensus = 0.2%, Prior = 0.2%

It seems inflation would likely have to come in meaningfully hotter than expected for the Fed to raise interest rates at the September FOMC meeting. If there is no evidence of cooling in services and shelter inflation, the odds of a rate hike at the October/November meeting may increase.

If the upcoming CPI prints indicate disinflation in such areas, rates may already be at their peak. However, how fast inflation reduces to the 2% target will likely dictate how long the Fed will keep interest rates at such levels.

Astoria’s Bottom Line

Equity risk premiums are not attractive for U.S. large-cap index beta stocks.

Investors must look at Europe/Japan, U.S. SMID, and cyclically oriented sectors: the coming market leaders in a post-high real rate, structurally higher inflation world.

U.S. large-cap stocks are priced for perfection.

We believe real rates will be higher and stickier for longer, so we partnered with AXS to launch PPI in December 2021.

We highly doubt five cuts next year; we think the bond market has this wrong.

The crowding into semi and large-cap tech doesn’t make us bullish.

We are entering a world of deglobalization, onshoring/reshoring. In that world, one needs to own real assets and stocks in sectors such as industrials, materials, energy, etc.

Forget trying to figure out the next rate hike. Instead, build a portfolio that can sustain a world of deglobalization, higher real rates, and higher inflation.

Nothing stays at the top forever – MSFT wasn’t even in the original FAANG index.

We had the fastest rate hiking cycle in half a century; core PCE is still 2x the Fed’s inflation target.

Inflation-linked assets are cheap . PPI trades at a 10 PE ratio, which is 50% cheaper than the S&P 500.

. PPI trades at a Last year, PPI was up 4% while S&P was down 18%. This year, even with the S&P 500 up 17%, PPI is up 6%. Those are positive attributes for a multi-asset portfolio from a correlation standpoint.

PPI complements a multi-asset portfolio and can act as insurance during periods of elevated inflation.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Astoria will host a webinar on investing amid AI, expensive valuations, and higher rates.

Best,

John Davi

