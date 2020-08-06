Perspective on GDP, Record Earnings Beats, and Real Rates Continue to Sink

By Beaumont Capital

The 32.9% annualized hit to U.S. GDP may have cast a shadow over the end of last week, but a comparison to the Eurozone shows that we were relatively successful in blunting the economic damage. Government debt is soaring though and is set to climb higher when Congress comes to an agreement on the next round of stimulus funding… whether it includes another boost to unemployment payouts or not.

Meanwhile, while settling on earnings estimates has rarely been more challenging, it appears most analysts erred on the conservative side, leading to a record number of companies (more than 80%) coming in above estimates. The mega-caps and Big Tech are still dragging the S&P 500® Index and markets as a whole considerably higher than the average stock though. In fact, nearly two years to the day after becoming the world’s first $1 trillion publicly traded company, Apple is coming close to doubling that record-setting valuation. Talk about the big getting bigger!

Fireside Charts will be taking the rest of the week off, but we’ll be back with more market analysis on Monday 8/10.