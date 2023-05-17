A New Bull Market? | ETF Trends

And at this stage, anyone playing “recession bingo” at home would stand up and yell “bingo”. After all, we now have an inverted yield curve, falling leading indicators, ISM surveys below 50, rising defaults on auto loans, and weaker real estate markets across the US. So, are asset prices getting ahead of themselves? Or have we entered a new bull market? Maybe there not mutually exclusive.

Don’t Fight the Fed.

Powell has showed some renewed flexibility towards monetary policy and the risk of open-ended tightening is largely off the table. While the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points and indicated that more hikes are possible, Powell also acknowledged the obvious: disinflation has begun.

When pressed on what the Fed would do if inflation fell faster and more sharply than expected, Powell was open to the idea of an early end to the tightening cycle, ergo, Fed policy has become data dependent.

After the Fed’s initial big mistake on inflation, Powell has felt the pressure to reestablish the Fed’s inflation-fighting credibility by staying hawkish. But the acknowledgement of progress on inflation represents a major shift and lays the groundwork for an eventual pivot.

Don’t Fight Chinese Stimulus.

Global growth scares over the last 20 years have been overcome by China stimulating its economy (Chart 3). Today, China’s reopening from Covid is well underway and there’s plenty of evidence of a global demand boost. For example, the price of copper, a reliable leading indicator of global economic health, is up over 24% in the last three months. China’s repudiation of zero-Covid may end up being the most important macro development of the year and help engineer a softer landing to global growth.