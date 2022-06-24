Never Bet Against the S&P 500

Bearish sentiments and charts have been circulating the media. We thought we would share this table from Invesco that displays the returns of the S&P 500 following a recession. Historically, the S&P has returned an average of 15.3%, 40.1%, and 78.7% on a 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year respective basis.

Content continues below advertisement

Astoria indicated in April of this year that we expected a recession for long-duration assets but a bull market for inflation-sensitive assets. Thus far in 2022, this has panned out. (Click here)

However, if you have funds to invest, we believe the current investment opportunity in value-centric assets and dividend-paying stocks makes sense. The P/E ratios of this cohort provide a margin of safety that to Astoria, is attractive.

Timing the market is impossible. Having a smart well-diversified portfolio along with an investment game plan would ease fears. Astoria has solutions to help navigate turbulent times.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time-sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.



For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.