Midterm Elections Impact on the Markets | ETF Trends

Midterm Elections Impact on the Markets

(“Midterm Elections Impact on the Markets” originally posted on November 12, 2022)

In this week’s video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, focus on the Midterm Elections and their Impact on the Markets. They discuss:

  • The outcome of the mid-terms and what it could mean for the economy and the markets
  • The impact of the October CPI report, which came in lower than expected and sparked a strong rally at the end of the week in stocks and bonds

