Mess Around & Find Out

Following yet another showdown and near-default on the country’s fiscal obligations, on August 1st Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States’ credit rating from AAA to AA+. Some politicians and officials expressed shock at the move—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “puzzling.” However, we at Swan Global Investments are surprised the move didn’t come sooner.

Given the deterioration of the country’s financial outlook the downgrade is entirely appropriate. Fitch’s recent move parallels Standard and Poor’s downgrade in the summer of 2011. In both cases the downgrade was a response to political brinkmanship as the U.S. neared the self-imposed debt ceiling spending limits.



While the default bullet was dodged via a last-minute compromise, the core underlying fiscal challenges facing the United States were not resolved. If anything, the problems are due to get worse over the coming years. Much worse.

The decline of the United States’s fiscal forecast is driven by what we’ve been calling “The Three D’s”: Deficits, Debt and Demographics.

Deficits

On an annual basis, the United States’ spending has exceeded its revenues every year of the 21st Century. Spending spiked and revenue dropped during the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-09 and the Covid-19 Pandemic, but the annual deficit has averaged around 3% to 5% in most years. This level of spending was somewhat affordable when interest rates were suppressed throughout the first two decades of the century.

However, one of the supports of this spendthrift policy has been knocked out. The Federal Reserve Bank has been forced to undo years of loose monetary policy to tame the inflation spike of 2022. With rates climbing to 4-5%, net interest expense is forecast to grow from 2.5% of GDP to 6.7% of GDP in thirty years’ time. This, combined with anticipated increases in mandatory Federal entitlement programs, is forecast to push the annual deficits up from -5.8% of GDP in 2023 to -10.0% of GDP by 2053.

Debt