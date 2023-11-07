Brad is also a published author. The title of his book is Cookies and Retirement, A Recipe of Success.

Brad is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ with decades of experience in financial consulting, coaching advisors, and helping advisors and individual clients achieve their financial goals. He was the host of his own financial show called, “The Brad Jenkins Show, Making Sense of Making Money.” He has appeared in numerous television spots as well as a guest on advisor’s radio shows through the county.

Brad has been in the financial industry for over 20 years. He is the founder and creator of Market Guard, which is a proprietary investment strategy designed to empower advisors and investors with a powerful way to approach the markets. He is also the CEO of a Denver based Registered Investment Advisor Firm serving clients throughout the country.

