Julex Macro Chart Book – March 2020

The impact of the coronavirus has already started to be reflected in some of the most recently available economic data. Despite $2 Trillion in stimulus, unlimited quantitative easing, and interest rates that have been cut all the way to 0%, some economists estimate a 30% decline in GDP come Q2.

The shutdown has predictably wreaked havoc on the labor market, with 10 million people losing their jobs in the last two weeks. In the background, oil has lost two-thirds of its value in just one quarter. These and other economic topics are examined in February’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

