Julex Capital Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence in Q1 2022

WELLESLEY, MA – May 25, 2022 – Julex Capital Management, LLC., has been awarded a “Top Guns” distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN manager database, North America’s longest-running database of investment managers, in Q1 2022.

Dynamic Multi Asset

PSN “TOP GUNS” RATING

for 1-year Performance

in the ETF Global Balanced and Global/International Balanced Universes

Dynamic Income

PSN “TOP GUNS” RATING

For 1-Year Performance

in the Core Fixed, ETF US Fixed Income and Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universes

Dynamic Real Asset

PSN “TOP GUNS” RATING

For Q1 and 1-Year Performance

in the ETF US Balanced Universe

Dynamic Emerging Market

PSN “TOP GUNS” RATING

For Q1 Performance

in the ETF International Equity Universes

“We are pleased to be recognized as a ‘Top Guns’ manager by Informa Financial Intelligence,” says Dr. Henry Ma, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer of Julex Capital. “Especially, we are excited to have our tactical strategies as top performers. As the Fed is behind the curve, the risk of stagflation and a bear market have been escalated. Tactical strategies like Dynamic Multi Asset and Dynamic Income, which are designed to limit downturn risk, will help investor to navigate the volatile market environment. In addition, our Dynamic Real Asset has a strong 9-year track record, outperforming TIPs and commodities, and should serve as a good way to hedge inflation.”

Dynamic Multi Asset is a multi-asset class strategy that seeks to achieve attractive returns regardless of market conditions by tactically positioning in various asset classes. The multi asset class strategy can include ETF, ETN, or index fund investments in U.S. and international developed market stocks and bonds, as well as gold, energy, commodities, emerging market securities, and real estate.

Dynamic Income is a tactical multi-asset high-income strategy that seeks to achieve a better return and higher income than the Barclay’s Aggregate U.S. Bond Index with comparable volatility and lower peak-to-trough drawdowns. The strategy can include ETF, ETN, or index fund investments in income-producing asset classes including dividend-paying equities, real estate, high-yield bonds, emerging market bonds, and U.S. Treasury bonds.

Dynamic Real Asset is a multi-asset real return strategy that seeks to achieve better returns than a real asset benchmark which is composed of 50% commodity index and 50% TIPs Index. The multi asset class strategy can include ETF, ETN, or index fund investments in real asset classes including material and energy equities, real estates, MLPs, commodities, gold, and U.S. Treasury Inflation Protection bonds. It is a flexible strategy that can either be focused or diversified depending upon the risk environment. The strategy can be used by investors who want their assets outlast inflation.

Dynamic Emerging Market is an Emerging Market strategy that seeks to achieve better returns than the MSCI Emerging Market Index over a full market cycle. The strategy allocates it’s portfolio between 100% in various emerging market country ETF’s and 100% in fixed income or cash depending upon the risk environment.

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence’s proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The risk of loss in investments can be substantial. You should consult your financial advisor and consider carefully whether such investment is suitable for you in light of your financial situation.

