In this special edition of our Week in Review series, 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CTO/Investment Committee member Dr. Bob Phillips discuss: Two key drivers of inflation, which unfortunately may not be going away soon – energy and wages; How do these inflation drivers impact the Fed, the economy and the markets?

