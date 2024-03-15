High Yield Action

Taking a tactical approach to “junk” bonds.



Yield-hungry investors eyeing an eventual Fed rate cut are moving into high-yield corporate bonds thesedays, a show of confidence that the strong economy will support these companies’ ability to honor their debt obligations. Consider that corporate bond sales broke previous records in both January and February.

This robust demand for so-called “junk” bonds has pushed their prices higher and yields lower. In fact, the

difference between yields on high-yield bonds and comparable Treasury bonds—known as the spread—has

tightened to just 3.13 percentage points, its lowest level since early 2022 (see the chart).

Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index

Although that movement probably limits high-yield bonds’ capital appreciation potential, for now, the bonds’

average yield of nearly 8% remains attractive. And given the economy’s strength, we see no immediate

catalyst for high-yield bonds to sell off and their spreads to widen significantly.

That said, spreads are more likely to widen from here than become even tighter. We believe a tactical

approach to the high-yield bond space makes sense in this environment—maintaining an exposure but

being positioned to quickly reduce that allocation if recent market trends reverse course.

What’s more, other areas of the fixed-income market currently offer attractive yields along with greater

capital appreciation potential—including emerging market debt, preferred stock, and convertible bonds.

Given the historical volatility often seen in those sectors, however, we believe a tactical and dynamic

investment approach is wise.

