Growth Slowdown Raises Recession Risks

Equities Post Worst First Half Performance Since the 1970s

Amid rising recession fears, inflation & interest rate concerns, and slowing economic growth, equities had their worst first half of the year in decades as the S&P 500 fell 20%. While value and broad-based emerging markets were only down 11% and 17%, respectively, growth stands to be the worst performer, given its 29% decline. Bonds also posted negative returns ranging from municipal bonds down 8% to investment grade corporates declining 16%. However, both crude oil and broad-based commodities were up, gaining 48% and 18%, respectively.

The Fed’s Fight Against Inflation

Shortly after annualized May CPI (Consumer Price Index) hit a new 40-year high, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps at the June FOMC meeting, marking its most aggressive hike since 1994. In the past week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed that he is more concerned about failing to control inflation than sparking a recession in the US, given his comment, “Is there a risk we would go too far? Certainly, there’s a risk. The bigger mistake to make would be to fail to restore price stability.” Accordingly, it seems inflation readings will have to peak and turn downward for the Fed to slow its aggressive tightening pace. The PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure), the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, for May was just released, coming in at 6.3% year over year but remaining steady with the previous month’s reading. Close attention will be paid to next month’s CPI and PPI (producer Price Index) announcements. Ultimately, another 75 basis point hike may continue to pressure all asset classes, while a 50 basis point hike may show market participants that the Fed is acknowledging the pain being felt across asset classes.

Leading Indicators Point Downward

As seen below, recessions have historically occurred after many instances when the Composite Index for Leading Economic Indicators turned downward as it has recently.

Commodity Price Fall

In recent weeks, commodities have tapered off, likely on the back of decreased demand, which is often associated with increasing recession risks.

Correlations Increase

Historically, a portfolio of 60% equity and 40% bonds has been relied on for its diversification benefits. Recently, however, their inverse relationship has started to break down as the Fed began hiking rates, and both stocks and bonds correlations have increased. As seen in the chart below, both assets have moved on a similar path over the past year. This demonstrates that bonds have not provided as meaningful of a hedge to stocks as they traditionally have, bringing down the performance of a 60/40 portfolio.