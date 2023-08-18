Geopolitical Risk: A Long-Dormant Threat Awakens

War and the threat of war are the primary geopolitical developments that can upset markets. War is hard to predict. An errant missile or misunderstood posturing at the wrong place and time can change the course of history (e.g. WWI). Again, predicting is not the focus here. Instead, we’ll focus on the conditions escalating uncertainty around the principal conflict at hand and the next potential geopolitical clash.

Ukraine War : Obviously, as the war grinds on, the devastation manifested directly and indirectly within the fighting zone and surrounding regions increases, as well as, the resulting strains on global supply and commodity prices persist.

But with no end in sight, risks of catastrophic consequences for wider conflict intensify as well. Intelligence reports indicate that Putin may become more desperate, increasing the risks he leverages nuclear weapons as a negotiating tool or worse:

This reckless brinkmanship may or may not result in nuclear arms detonation, but it certainly exacerbates the uncertainty and risks associated with a prolonged war on NATO’s doorstep. Not to be forgotten, the expansion of NATO with the addition of Finland and NATO comments about adding Ukraine expands that doorstep.

Meanwhile, China’s recent support for Russia in the Ukraine war has many in the West and Ukraine’s president concerned for WWIII. While the war in Europe has impacted global markets for over a year, the risks associated with a prolonged or escalated conflagration in this arena could be far more impactful than we’ve seen to date.

Taiwan Tensions: One war with broader global ramifications is enough for investors to contend with, but two conflicts involving global powers, and all that such a possibility entails, must also unfortunately be considered. China’s posture and rhetoric have become more aggressive towards Taiwan over the past few years, despite President Biden indicating the U.S. would respond militarily to any attack by China.

Often wars begin when there is a lack of clarity or miscalculation by one actor concerning the expected responses from other actors. The lack of international response to the Chinese annexation of Hong Kong, a debacle that was the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, coupled with mixed messages and ‘walk-backs’ from U.S. State Department officials perhaps strengthens President Xi’s resolve to pursue the One-China policy.

The ramifications of war in and around Taiwan, beyond the fighting itself which would undoubtedly be devastating, are likely to be more disruptive to markets than the war in Ukraine has proved to be. Taiwan is the dominant manufacturer of computer chips, the lifeblood of our modern digital, interconnected world. Just as China’s COVID lockdowns crippled supply global chains, a war in this region and the potential trade dislocations among China and its allies versus its foes would significantly damage global markets.

The potential for major simultaneous wars on two continents is hard to quantify, but it is a real geopolitical risk nonetheless.

Multi-Polarity & A Shifting World Order

Since WWII, the world has operated in a unipolar framework. The Bretton Woods system established a world order in 1944, with the U.S. at the top supported by its new global reserve currency status. This “International Rules-Based’ Order, and its grip on the world, appear to be waning. Many demonstrable events and new alliances signal a shift from a unipolar world to a multi-polar world—a new power paradigm with widespread geopolitical manifestations. Throughout history, many shifts in the “global order” have occurred. Ray Dalio, famed billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, explains the process behind and ramifications of historic changes in the global world order in this expertly crafted animated video. Markets hate uncertainty. A new global power paradigm, by definition, ushers in uncertainty along with implications for global trade, currencies, power dynamics, peoples’ lives, and more.