The Fed Delivers a Hawkish Skip – What Comes Next?

This week, 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

• The FOMC’s decision to not increase short-term interest rates at this past week’s meeting.

• What could this decision mean for the Fed’s ongoing battle to combat inflation?

• How should investors think about positioning their portfolios at this point?

Content continues below advertisement

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.