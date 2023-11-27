Emerging Market Equities – Poised for a Rebound? | ETF Trends

Chinese equity markets have been depressed for some time, so we look to the east for this weekend’s video: Emerging Market Equities – Poised for a Rebound? Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO/CIO Steve Cucchiaro discuss: Why our global capital markets model considers Chinese and Emerging Market (EM) equities to be undervalued; The factors that make Chinese and EM equities attractive; Why these equity markets could be poised for a rebound.

