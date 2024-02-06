The Economy Is Stronger Than Anyone Expected

Content continues below advertisement

Good morning,

Wow, what a day for economic data on Friday. Payrolls expanded by 353K, twice as much as economists expected. There was some peculiar data when you looked under the hood (i.e., a sharp decline in the workweek). We’ll leave that discussion for another day. Bottom line: This cycle will go down as the one that is stronger than anyone expected.

Astoria entered 2024 more constructive on stocks and credit than the prior two years (10 ETFs, A New Cycle Begins). We are vocal about investors rotating out of T bills into the capital markets. The headline of our interview with Schwab was “Say Sayonara To Those T-Bills.”

We talk about China infrequently, but it’s worth acknowledging how serious their deflation problem is. According to the BAML Fund Manager survey, shorting Chinese stocks is the second most crowded trade after owning the Mag 7 stocks. China continues to take steps to stimulate its economy. Per Barrons, local authorities are considering a $280 bln stimulus package.

I can’t help but think about the number of EM ex-China ETFs launched in recent years.

With all due respect to the ETF industry, launches tend to top-tick the market. Markets need stability in China for the international stock markets to outperform. It’s no coincidence that export-driven countries like Germany are starting to suffer with China’s deflation mounting.

Last week was a massive week of earnings, and on balance, the big tech stocks delivered, defying gravity once again. Recall that our vantage point was to use equal weight to complement the market cap-weighted strategies. We hope that is clear to our ecosphere by now; we also specifically mentioned this in our Barron’s interview last week.

A few things to highlight:

ETF Trends wrote a preview/interview for Astoria’s panel at next week’s Exchange conference.

Remember, Frank Tedesco and I will be there from Sunday through Wednesday. We have a few extra tickets if you want to book a last-minute trip.

Nick Cerbone issued our monthly commentary last week. In short, we made a case about whether the concept of artificial intelligence was in bubble territory.

I joined Chris Hempstead on Mirae Securities’ On the Vine Podcast this past week. We talked about the early days of the ETF industry. Fun fact: the intra-day NAV ticker wasn’t always SPYIV. Also, before EEM was launched, the trading desk I worked on put together a basket of futures, ADRs, and single-country ETFs to get broad EM exposure.

It seems hard to imagine as we enter the 3rd decade of the ETF industry!

Best,

John Davi

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Warranties & Disclaimers

There are no warranties implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information presented herein is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. The returns in this report are based on data from frequently used indices and ETFs. This information contained herein has been prepared by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data, and other third-party sources believed to be reliable. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC has not sought to independently verify information obtained from public and third-party sources and makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such information. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser located in New York. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time-sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.