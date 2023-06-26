Does Improving Breadth Suggest a Positive Path Ahead for Equities?

Last Week’s Macro Data:

From Earlier This Week:

Today’s Update:

A common way to measure market breadth is to compare the performance of the S&P 500’s standard market-cap weighted index and its equal weighted counterpart. Breadth broadens when the S&P 500 Equal-Weight Index outperforms the traditional S&P 500 Index as the number of stocks contributing to return increases when the former outperforms, versus performance driven by fewer stocks due to greater market capitalization. The chart on the left below (includes data through May 31, 2023) suggests that breadth tends to improve as the economy recovers from a downturn. Moreover, the chart on the right shows that the S&P 500 Equal-Weight Index has shown relative outperformance versus the S&P 500 Index thus far in June, with industrials, materials, and financials outperforming this year’s best performing sector, technology. Does this suggest a positive path ahead for equities?

Through mid-June, a handful of larger stocks that have benefited from AI drove most of the S&P 500’s return in 2023. Excluding those stocks, the index’s price level more accurately reflects the abundance of bearish 2023 year-end forecasts set in December of 2022. Additionally, the forward P/E of the top 50 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which are likely to be AI-boom driven stocks, has increased 30% since the October 2022 lows, but their forward earnings estimates have remained flat. If the first half of this year’s rally was driven by AI optimism alone, will there be a catalyst for it to continue through the second half of 2023?

Best,

Nick

