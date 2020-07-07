CNBC Interview: Top Trades for the Second Half of 2020

Click here to watch the interview

Astoria was interviewed by CNBC TV on June 22, 2020, to discuss:

How to position your portfolio with the backdrop of an improving earnings & macro-economic environment

Our strategic asset allocation investment views

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: As of the time of this writing and interview, Astoria held positions on behalf of client accounts in the following ETFs: EES, SPY, SPLV, USMV, XLU, MCHI, DGRE, and KBWB. Note that this is not an exhaustive list of our holdings. Our holdings will vary depending on risk tolerances, tracking error bands, and client mandates. For full disclosure, please refer to our website.

Photo Source: CNBC TV