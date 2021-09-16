CIO Thoughts: Which Asset Classes are Cheap?

Based on 2021 or 2022 forward estimates, the following asset classes offer a real attractive opportunity in my eyes.

Cyclicals

Metals & Mining

Emerging Markets

Banks

MLPs

We believe there is a real opportunity for long-term strategic investors in these areas. ​​​​​​

Unfortunately, most investors simply want to own FANG, quality, digital assets, and technology stocks. It’s a real shame. The way to make money is to buy when prices are low and sell when they are higher. Most investors do the opposite! When an asset goes up in price and valuations are expensive, they want to buy (and they will come up with all sorts of excuses why that asset class will continue to go up).

Several of these “cheap” asset classes we own in our Inflation Sensitive ETF portfolio.

Best,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

