CIO Thoughts: Better Margins, Earnings Recovery, and an Accommodative Fed

Astoria has been constructive since the rate of inflation materially fell, and earnings troughed last year. Recall that we began using equal-weighted strategies in our ETF-managed portfolios in August 2023. An equal-weighted strategy, by definition, is a constructive tilt. Moreover, we reiterated our constructive views in our annual year-ahead outlook published in Dec 2023, 2024: A New Cycle Begins. We also produced our annual 10 ETFs for 2024 in December.

Why are we bullish? Better margins (due to AI-enhanced productivity + lower inflation), earnings recovery, and an accommodative Fed. We don’t see these variables changing in 2024.

In the past couple of years, the market has dealt with aggressive rate hikes, rampant inflation, fear of recession, and an earnings recession. Those variables have dramatically improved and, in some cases, have completely reversed. Inflation has eased (granted, not conquered), the recession that seemed imminent now appears to have been punted, and we are witnessing an earnings recovery. We watch every economic indicator; many of them are now inflecting higher.

Hence, we entered 2024 more bullish than we’ve been in the last 2 years. We are OW equities, underweight alternatives, prefer credit over rates, and are running the highest beta in years.

Within equities, we prefer US stocks. Our preference is the US quality growth factor. For the first time in years, we are quite constructive on the technology sector. We are utilizing various equal-weighted strategies, which by definition is a constructive view on markets as you are tilted towards midcap stocks (and away from the mega-cap stocks, hereby incurring tracking error).

As you know, we launched a dedicated inflation/real assets ETF model portfolio that exclusively targets industrial, energy, and material stocks (within the equity sleeve). Nowadays, we hear pundits banging the table on buying these sectors to constructively play the market.

Check out our recent media interviews for more context and details about our portfolio construction and positioning:

Best,

John Davi

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Warranties & Disclaimers

There are no warranties implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information presented herein is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. The returns in this report are based on data from frequently used indices and ETFs. This information contained herein has been prepared by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data, and other third-party sources believed to be reliable. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC has not sought to independently verify information obtained from public and third-party sources and makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such information. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser located in New York. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time-sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.